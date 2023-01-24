‘Old school’: What Brentford defender Charlie Goode thinks he will bring to Mick McCarthy’s Blackpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brentford man, who will spend the rest of the season on loan at Bloomfield Road, is available to make his debut in the FA Cup against Southampton this weekend.

“It’s good to finally get it all done. It’s something that’s been spoken about for a few weeks, so it’s good to get it done and dusted,” he told Tangerine TV.

“I’m probably quite old school in some ways, I love defending, I leave everything out there every single week and I want to win.

“I’m a leader, I like to lead the team. I’ll be ready to help the boys as much as I can, so I can’t wait for the challenge.

“I’ve played here a few times and it’s always been a very hard place to come to. As a player now I want to make sure that’s the case because we need to pick up results quickly and I’m all on board to do that.

Goode will spend the remainder of the season on loan with the Seasiders

“The league is very tight, so a couple of good results in a row and suddenly it looks very different, so the sooner we can get the next win that will help us and we’ll take it from there.

“The gaffer is very experienced, he’s been in this position many times in his career so I had a good few discussions with him and I wanted to jump on board.”

Goode began his career in non-league, representing Harefield United, Hadley, AFC Hayes and Hendon, before moving into the EFL with Scunthorpe United.

The defender enjoyed further success with Northampton Town before getting a big move to Brentford in the summer of 2020.

“It’s been a bit of a different route compared to some players, but it’s one I wouldn’t change. It’s made me the player I am today,” Goode added.

