Frustration as Mick McCarthy's first game in charge of Blackpool against Huddersfield Town is called off

A pitch inspection was held this morning by a PGMOL match official and it was deemed half of the pitch was too hard to play on.

Covers had been left on the surface overnight along along with lighting rigs, but with plummeting temperatures it wasn’t enough to keep the game on.

“Despite the best efforts of the grounds team, lower than forecast temperatures overnight has unfortunately left the pitch unplayable,” the club said in a statement.

“Details on a revised date for the fixture and ticket information will be announced in due course.”

The match official who oversaw the pitch inspection added: "Half the playing surface is too hard due to frost and with no prospect of the situation improving before kick-off, the decision has been made to postpone the match.”

The fixture was due to be Mick McCarthy’s first game in charge following his appointment on a short-term contract until the end of the season on Thursday.

The Bloomfield Road surface has been deemed unplayable

The 63-year-old, who is joined by his assistant Terry Connor, takes over from Michael Appleton, who was sacked on Wednesday following a run of 10 league games without a victory.

The Seasiders are next in action next weekend when they make the long trip to the South Coast to face Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup.