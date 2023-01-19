News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Blackpool name Mick McCarthy as their new manager following Michael Appleton's exit

Blackpool have named Mick McCarthy as their new manager on a short-term deal.

By Amos Wynn
15 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 9:11am

The 63-year-old replaces Michael Appleton, who was sacked on Wednesday afternoon following a 10-game winless run in the Championship.

McCarthy will take charge of his first game on Saturday, with the Seasiders facing Huddersfield Town, and will remain at the helm until the end of the season.

Hide Ad

On joining Blackpool, the former Republic of Ireland manager told the club: “I'm delighted to be here, I'm delighted to be back in the game.

Most Popular

“I'm thrilled to be back up at a club where I've had many battles in the past and hopefully we can achieve some of the similar success of those years.”

Terry Connor will also join the club as McCarthy’s assistant.

Hide Ad

Blackpool’s last league victory came back in October, with six defeats in the 10 games since.

They did overcome Nottingham Forest 4-1 in the FA Cup earlier this month, and will face Southampton in the fourth round on January 28.

Hide Ad
Mick McCarthy has been named Blackpool manager until the end of the season (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

A key area for the new manager will be fixing the defence, with the club conceding 40 goals so far this season, which is the second-worst record in the Championship.

Hide Ad

On McCarthy’s appointment, chief executive Ben Mansford said: “Since Simon took over, everyone connected to the club has worked so hard to get us to the Championship and it is so important we do all we can to stay there.

“We believe appointing Mick gives us that opportunity.

Hide Ad

"Mick has extensive experience at the highest level including over 700 games at Premier League and Championship level, along with recently taking on a similar challenge at Cardiff.

“From the initial contact with Mick, you sensed an excitement to come to Blackpool yet a calmness and confidence about the job ahead.

Hide Ad

"Mick referred to our superb support from the first conversation and how important the fans will be for the remaining 19 games, starting against Huddersfield on Saturday.”

Sporting Director Chris Badlan added: “I’d like to welcome Mick and Terry to Blackpool. They are two hard-working, honest people who will do all they can to give everyone a lift and I hope the supporters will get behind them.

Hide Ad

“This appointment gives us the best opportunity to maintain our Championship status. As a club, it also gives us the time to look towards the long-term vision as we continue to plan for an exciting future here at Blackpool Football Club.”

Mick McCarthyBlackpoolMichael AppletonHuddersfield TownRepublic of Ireland