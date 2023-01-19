Blackpool name Mick McCarthy as their new manager following Michael Appleton's exit

The 63-year-old replaces Michael Appleton, who was sacked on Wednesday afternoon following a 10-game winless run in the Championship.

McCarthy will take charge of his first game on Saturday, with the Seasiders facing Huddersfield Town, and will remain at the helm until the end of the season.

On joining Blackpool, the former Republic of Ireland manager told the club: “I'm delighted to be here, I'm delighted to be back in the game.

“I'm thrilled to be back up at a club where I've had many battles in the past and hopefully we can achieve some of the similar success of those years.”

Terry Connor will also join the club as McCarthy’s assistant.

Blackpool’s last league victory came back in October, with six defeats in the 10 games since.

They did overcome Nottingham Forest 4-1 in the FA Cup earlier this month, and will face Southampton in the fourth round on January 28.

Mick McCarthy has been named Blackpool manager until the end of the season (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

A key area for the new manager will be fixing the defence, with the club conceding 40 goals so far this season, which is the second-worst record in the Championship.

On McCarthy’s appointment, chief executive Ben Mansford said: “Since Simon took over, everyone connected to the club has worked so hard to get us to the Championship and it is so important we do all we can to stay there.

“We believe appointing Mick gives us that opportunity.

"Mick has extensive experience at the highest level including over 700 games at Premier League and Championship level, along with recently taking on a similar challenge at Cardiff.

“From the initial contact with Mick, you sensed an excitement to come to Blackpool yet a calmness and confidence about the job ahead.

"Mick referred to our superb support from the first conversation and how important the fans will be for the remaining 19 games, starting against Huddersfield on Saturday.”

Sporting Director Chris Badlan added: “I’d like to welcome Mick and Terry to Blackpool. They are two hard-working, honest people who will do all they can to give everyone a lift and I hope the supporters will get behind them.

