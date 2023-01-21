Transfer rumour: Blackpool 'make approach' for highly-rated Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder
Blackpool have made an approach to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harvey White, according to reports.
Football Insider claims the Seasiders are interested in a loan move for the 21-year-old, who was handed his first-team debut by Antonio Conte earlier this month in the win at Crystal Palace.
‘Multiple’ EFL sides are said to be interested in a loan swoop until the end of the season, the report adds.
It’s also said that Spurs are yet to make up their minds whether to loan out White as he’s currently on the fringes of Conte’s first-team plans.
He has made the bench under the Italian on a number of occasions this season, including for five of Spurs’ six Champions League group games.
The former England Under-18 international previously spent time out on loan with Portsmouth during the 2020/21 season, making 22 appearances.
White is predominantly known to be a defensive midfielder, but can also play further forward as well as left-back.
Prior to his departure, Michael Appleton revealed the position of centre-back was Blackpool’s current priority in the transfer window.
That was already the case before Marvin Ekpiteta hobbled off with what looked to be a hamstring injury during last week’s defeat to Watford.
The Seasiders already have six loanees on their books in Rhys Williams, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Josh Bowler, Morgan Rogers and Ian Poveda.
Clubs in the EFL are allowed to sign as many loan players as they wish, but only five can be named in a match-day squad.