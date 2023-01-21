Transfer rumour: Blackpool 'make approach' for highly-rated Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder

Football Insider claims the Seasiders are interested in a loan move for the 21-year-old, who was handed his first-team debut by Antonio Conte earlier this month in the win at Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Multiple’ EFL sides are said to be interested in a loan swoop until the end of the season, the report adds.

It’s also said that Spurs are yet to make up their minds whether to loan out White as he’s currently on the fringes of Conte’s first-team plans.

He has made the bench under the Italian on a number of occasions this season, including for five of Spurs’ six Champions League group games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former England Under-18 international previously spent time out on loan with Portsmouth during the 2020/21 season, making 22 appearances.

White is predominantly known to be a defensive midfielder, but can also play further forward as well as left-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

White has previously spent time on loan with Portsmouth

Prior to his departure, Michael Appleton revealed the position of centre-back was Blackpool’s current priority in the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was already the case before Marvin Ekpiteta hobbled off with what looked to be a hamstring injury during last week’s defeat to Watford.

The Seasiders already have six loanees on their books in Rhys Williams, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Josh Bowler, Morgan Rogers and Ian Poveda.

Advertisement Hide Ad