'I think it's key': Where Blackpool are still looking to strengthen before the January transfer window closes

The Seasiders were already in the market for another defender before Ekpiteta suffered what looked to be a hamstring injury during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Watford.

On Blackpool’s desire to bring in a new centre back, Appleton told The Gazette: “I think it’s key, it’s important we try and bring a bit of experience in to give us a few options.

“We don’t want to put ourselves in a position, which we did during the first half of the season, where we had a lack of numbers.

“It’s an area we’re certainly looking to try and improve and strengthen. Days like this show it’s needed.”

The Seasiders were previously crying out for a defensive midfielder, something that was addressed last week with the signing of Tom Trybull.

The German wasn’t match fit to start on Saturday but should come into contention for next weekend’s six-pointer against Huddersfield Town.

“Clearly after the window shut in the summer, because of injuries, suspensions etc, we found ourselves a little bit short not just in numbers, but a bit of quality,” Appleton said of Blackpool’s lack of options in the number six role.

“I’d like to think the players we’ve brought in since the window has reopened have added to the numbers and the quality of the group.

“He certainly brings experience straight away, not just of this league but also at a higher level and playing abroad as well.

“He’s adaptable to playing various roles in the middle of the park, he’s an aggressive player but he also brings a calmness in possession and we’re hoping he gives the likes of Charlie (Patino) and Sonny (Carey), and some of our younger players, to flourish.

“We do need a bit of experience. We’ve got an honest group, they’ve given me everything every single day and the one thing we won’t lack is spirit and graft coming against teams.