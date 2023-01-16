WATCH: He’s still got it! Blackpool favourite rolls back the years to score from near the halfway line

The 41-year-old is joint manager of Northern Premier League side Nantwich Town alongside his former Tranmere Rovers teammate Ritchie Sutton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with their squad decimated by injuries and illness, and with goalkeeper Tom Booth recalled from his loan spell by Crewe Alexandra, the management duo had to name themselves on the bench on Saturday to make up the numbers.

But Fletch – who officially hung up his boots in 2019 – did more than that, coming on as a substitute to score from more than 40 yards during Nantwich’s 3-1 win over Belper Town.

The former Seasider capitalised on a poor kick out from the Belper goalkeeper, taking a deft first touch to compose himself before curling the ball up and over the shot stopper and into the back of the empty net – much to the delight of the Nantwich fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing the clip on his Twitter page, GTF wrote: “Young man’s game eh? No need to run. Just let the ball do the work.

“A yard out for every year I reckon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor-Fletcher hung up his boots in 2019 but is still doing the business

Speaking after the game to Nantwich’s official website, Taylor-Fletcher said: “Everything that has happened this week with Boothy going back and two or three players dropping out of the squad, it just sums up the character of the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Luckily both me and Sutts are registered and have had to put ourselves on the bench and come on to help us get the win.

“We had to do it, it’s not ideal. But we knew we needed three points and it’s a massive win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As for the goal, as soon as the kick came to me I knew if I got my touch right, luckily I’ve got that quality to hit it first time and as soon as I took my first touch I knew it was going in.

“It’s one of the best goals I’ve scored, but it was just about giving the lads a cushion to help us hold on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad