Transfer rumour: Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers linked with loan swoop for Bournemouth man

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Stoke City but recent reports have suggested he could be recalled by his parent club and loaned out elsewhere.

Kilkenny has only played four times for the Potters this season in what has been an injury-hit spell at the bet365 Stadium.

But he is now fit back and back in Alex Neil’s squad, but could still be recalled by the Cherries in a bid to find him more regular game time.

According to The Sun, both Blackpool and Blackburn are eyeing a potential loan deal during the January transfer window.

However, those reports have been played down at Ewood Park while the Seasiders are more likely to be in the hunt for a centre-back at this moment in time.

Michael Appleton’s men were already on the search for a defender before Marvin Ekpiteta picked up what looked to be a hamstring injury during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Watford.

The Seasiders have already strengthened in central midfield with the capture of experienced German Tom Trybull from Sandhausen SV.

Blackpool also have work to do to trim down their squad, with 28 ‘senior’ players currently on their books – three more than the 25 permitted under EFL squad restrictions.

This will be reduced to 27 next weekend when Grant Ward is let go with his short-term contract running out on January 21.

