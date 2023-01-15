News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool player ratings gallery: Four 5/10s and only one 7/10 as winless run continues with Watford defeat

Blackpool’s long wait for a league win now stretches to 10 games following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Watford.

By Matt Scrafton
1 hour ago
Updated 15th Jan 2023, 9:51am

Michael Appleton’s side were flat throughout and struggle to create chances as the Seasiders missed up another good chance to get back to winning ways.

Here’s how Pool’s players rated...

1. Frustration

The Seasiders are without a win in the league since October

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

2. Chris Maxwell - 5/10

Can have no complaints for the penalty but let down by the defence after making a big save before the first. Previously made an important stop with his legs.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

3. Callum Connolly - 6/10

Given plenty of defending to do with the minimal support from Bowler after being preferred to Lyons. Stuck at it though.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

4. MAN OF THE MATCH: Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10

Defended excellently once again only to limp off injured after Watford’s first goal. Summed up Blackpool’s afternoon.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

BlackpoolWatfordMichael Appleton