The 63-year-old takes charge of his first game today when the Seasiders take on relegation rivals Huddersfield Town in a huge six-pointer at the bottom end of the Championship.

Despite Blackpool being without a win in their last 10 league games, a run that ended Michael Appleton’s time at the club, McCarthy has seen enough to know his new club are in with a real chance of staying up.

“I’ve had a lot of games in this league, predominantly in this division and the Premier League, as well as some international football,” he told Tangerine TV.

“This league is relentless, but from the bits I’ve seen it looks like we’ve got a really good group of lads.

“I watched one half against Sunderland I think it was and they were having a right go. Nobody seems to have downed tools, which is brilliant.

“It’s always sad when somebody leaves but I’ve been on both sides of that. It’s up to me now to make sure we stay in the league.”

The Seasiders are likely to be low on confidence at this moment in time given they’ve not won in the league since October, a run that leaves them in 23rd place in the table and three points adrift of safety.

But McCarthy, who has hinted he might look to bring in some of his own players with 10 days remaining of the transfer window, is hugely positive about Blackpool’s chances.

“People say you’re coming to save us, you’re coming to keep us up, no I’m not. I’m coming to help the players here and any players we might get in to keep us up,” McCarthy added.

“It’s not going to be me or TC (assistant Terry Connor) that keep us up, it will be the players.

“We have to give them their confidence back, which they’ve had under Critch (Neil Critchley) and under Michael, but sometimes it goes and somebody else has to come in with a fresh voice to try and get back that belief, that energy and try and create some excitement here to get some wins.

