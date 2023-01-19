News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Charlie Adam believes Mick McCarthy will be the 'perfect' appointment for the Seasiders

Former Blackpool midfielder Charlie Adam believes Mick McCarthy will be the “perfect” managerial appointment for the Seasiders.

By Amos Wynn
The club sacked Michael Appleton on Wednesday afternoon, following a 10-game winless run in the Championship, with the 2-0 defeat to Watford proving to be the 47-year-old’s last match in charge.

McCarthy is now the clear favourite to take over, with reports suggesting he could be in charge for the game against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Adam said: “I'm led to believe that Mick McCarthy is going to get the job. Blackpool need an experienced manager.

Charlie Adam believes Mick McCarthy would be a good appointment (Credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images and Harry Trump/Getty Images)
“Michael Appleton was experienced but wasn't getting a tune out of the situation.

“If Mick does take the job, Blackpool will be gaining someone who has won promotions and has a wealth of experience. It's not a bad change; hopefully, they can get some results and escape the relegation zone.

“If it is Mick who takes the job then that's perfect.”

