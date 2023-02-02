Mick McCarthy assesses Blackpool's survival chances ahead of first league game in charge against Middlesbrough
Mick McCarthy is confident Blackpool will stay up if they’re able to replicate the performance levels of his first game for the remainder of the season.
The Seasiders suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Premier League Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup last week, having pushed Nathan Jones’ men all the way.
The focus now lies solely with the league campaign, where McCarthy is tasked with keeping Blackpool in the Championship during the last 19 games of the season – starting with a trip to Middlesbrough this weekend.
As it stands, the Seasiders sit 23rd in the league table, three points adrift of Cardiff City who have played two games more.
Despite the club’s perilous position, McCarthy is optimistic about Blackpool’s chances having been impressed with how his players went about it against Southampton.
“I was delighted with the performance,” the veteran boss said.
“I wouldn’t go through the players individually but I thought there were good performances from everybody.
“Not one of them I can say didn’t put a shift in. They’re going to have to do that for 19 games in the league.
“If we drop that level, we’ll be in trouble. If we keep that level, we’ll stay in the league.”
One player in particular McCarthy has been impressed with so far has been Ian Poveda, who played in a front two alongside Jerry Yates at St Mary’s last weekend.
It’s been an intriguing season for the Leeds loanee, who struggled for gametime during the first half of the campaign having had some discipline issues during his first few weeks at the club.
But the forward has been a revelation since the return from the World Cup break and is now a regular starter.
“I don’t think he had been that consistent or been that good,” McCarthy said of Poveda’s tricky start to life at Bloomfield Road.
“It can be difficult with loan players because if they’re not playing they’re thinking why should they be here and it affects their performance.
“I think when they went away to Spain he really knuckled down and from what I’ve seen in training, he’s different class. He really is a good footballer.
“He’s got a lot to offer us, certainly.”