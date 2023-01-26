‘Extremely disingenuous’: Hearts hit back at Mick McCarthy comments over Blackpool target Toby Sibbick

McCarthy opted to remain tight-lipped when asked about Blackpool’s reported interest in the defender, having had a bid rejected earlier in the week.

It came after Hearts boss Robbie Neilson spoke openly about Blackpool’s offer, believed to be in the region of £600,000, in an interview with Sky Sports.

Neilson told Sky Sports Siddick “has a value” and that value wasn’t matched by the Seasiders.

It was later reported Blackpool had returned with a new and improved bid of £800,000 plus add-ons, but this has been denied.

When asked about the negotiations being played out in public, McCarthy said: “I’m not quite sure they (Hearts) are being honest, or are they just trying to trigger somebody else to come in and offer more? I don’t get that.

“Sometimes people say someone has bid hoping to get another bid, or so it looks great to the club’s fans that they’re keeping him.

The Seasiders had a bid rejected for Sibbick earlier this week

“Whether we’ve bid or not, that’s for Chris (Badlan) and Ben (Mansford) to tell you if they want to.”

Responding to those comments, Hearts have this evening hit back with a strongly-worded statement.

“The club wishes to put an end to speculation surrounding the future of Toby Sibbick,” the SPL outfit said.

“Contrary to comments attributed to Blackpool manager Mick McCarthy earlier today, we can confirm that Blackpool submitted one bid for Toby on Monday, at 8.33pm, which was dismissed out of hand.

“Subsequently, Blackpool have been told that Toby, a much-valued part of our team, is not for sale.

“For anyone to suggest that we have been not “honest” about the situation is, in itself, extremely disingenuous.

“The club would prefer to conduct all transfer matters in private, but we will not sit back and let the good name of Heart of Midlothian be besmirched.”

The Seasiders have until 11pm on Tuesday night to complete their transfer business, with a centre-back still high on the agenda.