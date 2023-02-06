Accrington Stanley release update on Doug Tharme after Blackpool defender is rushed to hospital

It comes after the 23-year-old was rushed to hospital in an ambulance on Saturday after taking a blow to his head during Stanley’s game against Lincoln City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It meant John Coleman’s side, who were already down to 10 men at the time due to Harry Perritt’s red card, were forced to end the game with a two-man disadvantage.

Writing on Twitter, the club’s official account said: “Tharme is stretchered off following an aerial collision.

“Everyone at the club wishes Doug a safe and successful recovery.”

While taking part in his post-match interview, manager John Coleman revealed an ambulance was waiting outside the stadium to take Tharme to hospital.

“We’ll just have to wait and see how he is,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

Tharme was stretchered off the pitch during Accrington's game against Lincoln on Saturday

“He’s a bit groggy, he took a bad blow to the head. We’ll have to see how he is and we hope he’s going to be okay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing an update on Monday morning, Accrington confirmed their loan player was now out of hospital and on the mend.

“Coley has confirmed that Doug Tharme is recovering well and will be monitored by the club’s medical staff over the next couple of days,” Stanley said in a statement.

“Everyone at the club wishes Doug a safe and successful recovery.”

Tharme is currently enjoying a season-long loan spell in East Lancashire, where he's made 25 appearances this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad