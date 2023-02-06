Relegation fight tipped to go down to the wire for Blackpool, Cardiff City and Rotherham United

The Seasiders slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the Riverside on Saturday as their winless run in the Championship stretched to 11 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means Blackpool remain in 23rd place as a result, three points adrift of safety ahead of two huge home games this week.

Huddersfield Town, who also sit inside the bottom three, are up first at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night before relegation rivals Rotherham United make the trip to Lancashire next weekend.

According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, Blackpool are predicted to be relegated.

The ‘supercomputer’ has the Seasiders finishing in 22nd, one place above their current position but still not enough to secure survival.

It’s forecasted the Seasiders will end the season on 47 points, level on points with Cardiff City, who are forecasted to stay up on goal difference.

Mick McCarthy's first league game ended in defeat at the Riverside on Saturday

Wigan Athletic, who have recently replaced sacked boss Kolo Toure with Shaun Maloney, are predicted to finish bottom, while Huddersfield have also been picked to finish in the bottom three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Blackpool finish 47 points, it will be 13 fewer than they managed under Neil Critchley last season when they finished in 16th place.

According to statisticians and data experts, Blackpool have a 52 per cent chance of being relegated back to League One.

Following the completion of this weekend’s round of fixtures, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final Championship table will look…

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team Predicted Points

Burnley 96 (+42)

Sheffield United 87 (+32)

—----------------------------------------

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough 74 (+17)

West Brom 73 (+17)

Luton Town 73 (+11)

Millwall 71 (+11)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

—----------------------------------------

Norwich City 69 (+12)

Watford 69 (+6)

Sunderland 66 (+10)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swansea City 66 (+6)

Blackburn Rovers 64 (-9)

Coventry City 63 (+1)

QPR 61 (-6)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston 61 (-9)

Reading 59 (-15)

Bristol City 58 (-2)

Stoke City 58 (-3)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City 58 (-13)

Birmingham City 57 (-5)

Rotherham United 48 (-17)

Cardiff City 47 (-17)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

—----------------------------------------

Blackpool 47 (-21)

Huddersfield Town 45 (-18)