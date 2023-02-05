Concern as Blackpool's Doug Tharme is taken to hospital playing for Accrington Stanley

The defender was stretched off during stoppage-time during Accrington’s 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City at the Wham Stadium.

It meant Stanley, who were already down to 10 men at the time due to Harry Perritt’s red card, were forced to end the game with a two-man disadvantage.

Writing on Twitter, the club’s official account said: “Tharme is stretchered off following an aerial collision.

“Everyone at the club wishes Doug a safe and successful recovery.”

While taking part in his post-match interview, manager John Coleman revealed an ambulance was waiting outside the stadium to take Tharme to hospital.

“We’ll just have to wait and see how he is,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

Tharme pictured being carried off on a stretcher on Saturday. Picture: CameraSport

“He’s a bit groggy, he took a bad blow to the head. We’ll have to see how he is and we hope he’s going to be okay.”

Tharme is currently enjoying a season-long loan spell in East Lancashire, where he's made 25 appearances this season.

The centre-back’s head injury only compounds Accrington’s injury fears, as they’re now without six centre-backs.

Saturday’s result leaves Stanley in a precarious position at the wrong end of the League One table, where they currently sit second bottom and three points adrift of safety.

“We’ve got six central defenders out injured, so it’s very concerning,” Coleman added.

