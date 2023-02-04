'Credit to them': Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick gives Blackpool praise despite claiming comfortable win

There was no new manager bounce for the Seasiders as they slumped to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the Riverside, extending their winless league run to 11 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool did have their chances, Jerry Yates heading against the post while it was only 1-0 being their main one, but in truth Carrick’s side were well worthy of their three points to keep them in third place.

"It’s not easy when a team comes and closes off the spaces and sit off us,” Carrick told Middlesbrough’s official website.

"Credit to them, they made it tough for us but I thought the lads stayed patient, picked their spaces off when they came and their focus and concentration was really good.

"That's what won us the game in the end because we stuck at it and remained patient.

"Every game is different, every game is a new challenge and you have to bring different things to win games. We had to adapt and do slightly different things to stop their counter-attacks, but I thought we did that really well and it all came together quite nicely.

Michael Carrick's side remain in third place in the Championship

"They were three good goals and we’ve kept a clean sheet, so I’m happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad