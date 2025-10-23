Ian Evatt has returned to Blackpool has the club’s new head coach this week.

Ian Evatt takes charge of his first game as Blackpool head coach away to Peterborough United this weekend.

The 43-year-old was appointed as Steve Bruce’s replacement earlier this week, with the club currently bottom of League One on just nine points - and none of them coming on the road.

To add to the new manager’s challenges, up to eight players could be absent, after both Albie Morgan and Michael Ihiekwe were the latest figures to be added in the lengthy injury list in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

A shortage of personnel leaves Evatt with very little wiggle room for how he can set up in the next few weeks at least.

During the latter stages of his time as Bolton Wanderers boss, the ex-Seasiders defender predominantly opted to go with a wing-back system, but admits that might be the same on his return to the Fylde Coast.

“I’ve played every system as a coach,” he said.

“I’ve played 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3, 3-5-2 - it’s really important that we don’t get locked down into one system. You have to be fluid, you have to be innovative tactically because the game changes all of the time.

“In game you can be in different systems, and that’s what everyone’s focus should be on.

“Whatever system we start the game with, it probably won’t be like that in game. We’ll change to combat the opposition’s plan. It’s my duty as a coach to give the players the solutions.

“As we progress, I think you’ll see that fluidity. Going back to the past, I was a centre back overlapping long before the days before Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United. We had that freedom to play fearless football.”

‘Reality check’

Ian Evatt | Blackpool FC

Blackpool headed into the current campaign under Bruce with high expectations following a summer of investment, but so far the reality has been nothing short of disastrous.

“It’s a reality check,” Evatt added.

“It shows you can’t ever take things for granted in football. There’s been huge investment on and off the pitch at this class.

“The players have to take responsibility that we are where we are and things haven’t been going right. Someone's lost their job because of it and that’s not nice. It’s the nature of football, but it shouldn’t be down to one individual, it’s the collective.

“As long as we all take ownership and try to understand what’s been going wrong, then that will do for me.

“I know this football club better than most, and I know what’s required.

“I’ve been recruited to turn this around, and I’ve got great confidence that I can do so.”