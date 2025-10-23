Ian Evatt has returned to Blackpool has the club’s new head coach this week.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Evatt has been tipped to lift the Blackpool dressing room by his former teammate Brett Ormerod.

During his time as a player with the Seasiders between 2006 and 2013, the defender made 254 appearances in total, and won promotion from both League One (2007) and the Championship (2010).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 43-year-old will be hoping to enjoy similar success as head coach, after penning a contract until June 2028.

Along with Evatt, Ormerod was part of the Blackpool squad that reached the Premier League.

The retired attacker, who also had a brief spell as Bolton Wanderers’ assistant kit man under the new Seasiders boss, tipped his former colleague for the top job at Bloomfield Road immediately after Steve Bruce’s sacking earlier this month.

Stephen Crainey has also returned to the Fylde Coast as assistant coach, while Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks both remain with the club to complete the backroom staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m buzzing for him, and Crains (Stephen Crainey),” Ormerod said.

“For me it was a no-brainer. He knows that league through-and-through, he knows the players at that level, and he got to the play-off final and should’ve got promoted.

“Even when he lost his job, they were just outside the play-offs - it wasn’t like it was disastrous.

“There’s one thing certain in life as a manager, and that’s at some point you will get sacked. It’s happened to every manager, with Alex Ferguson being the exception off the top of my head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He looked tired when I went into Bolton last year. He needed a bit of a break, he’d been a manager for seven years on the run. He’s hungry again after a good rest.

“He’s got ex-Blackpool players there with him who are passionate about the club, so hopefully they can make it work.

“He’ll be talking to Dobbs (Stephen Dobbie) and Banksy (Steve Banks) about their opinions on where they have gone wrong this season, and get a bit of a dossier.

“He’ll be looking at where he needs to strengthen, and will bring a lot to the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone needs a lift at the moment, and he will unite the fans. The players have looked low on confidence. It’s not just a sensible option, it’s one that will get everyone pushing in the right direction.

“It’s a good appointment, and hopefully it gets us going in the right direction again.”

‘I wouldn’t mind’

Blackpool won promotion to the Premier League in 2010 | Getty Images

Ormerod admits he’d be open to a Bloomfield Road return himself if an opportunity came up under Evatt like the one at Bolton last year.

“I wouldn’t mind,” he laughed.

“I would love to come to Blackpool - that’s my club. I think he’s got bigger priorities at the moment, but if I was asked it’d be an absolute pleasure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad