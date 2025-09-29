Blackpool were on the end of a 1-0 loss to League One leaders Bradford City.

Former Everton defender David Unsworth states Blackpool deserved something from their 1-0 defeat to Bradford City - but were let down by their quality in the final third.

Josh Neufville’s second half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides at Valley Parade on Saturday, leaving Steve Bruce’s men still waiting for their first point away from Bloomfield Road this season.

Prior to the breakthrough, the Seasiders did have their own moments to open the scoring, but couldn’t take advantage.

The result leaves Blackpool on just seven points from their opening nine games ahead of their midweek meeting with Luton Town.

Unsworth delivers verdict

David Unsworth (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Unsworth, who has held caretaker coaching roles for both the Toffees and Preston North End, was on commentary duty for BBC Radio Lancashire in West Yorkshire.

The 51-year-old admits the Seasiders ‘fell down’ when it really mattered at the top end of the pitch.

“They deserved something, they really performed well, and there’s a lot of positives to take from the performance,” he told the broadcaster at full time.

“There was nothing in the game, and I dare say Blackpool were the better team.

“We’re nine games in, and unfortunately performances mean nothing at this stage of the season, and you need some points on the board - it doesn’t matter how good your performance is, you need to get something out of the game.

“Bradford were poor, but they won. It was disappointing. Everything about Blackpool’s performance was about the final third and delivering the quality. The amount of times they had counter-attacks where you’re looking for that great pass; it’s where they fell down.

“They defended really well. Oliver Casey was the best player on the pitch - he was outstanding.

“They really stopped Bradford from any final third play. To limit the team at the top of the league was a really good defensive display. It tells you the players are good enough, but they just seem to falter in the final third in creating really good opportunities.

“This is the first time I’ve seen them play this season, and other than that, they really impressed me.

“If I hadn’t seen any league tables, I would’ve dismissed that Blackpool were sitting 22nd and Bradford were top, I would’ve said it was the other way around.

“It’s all about scoring goals and not conceding, and that’s the difference. There’s something not quite right, there’s an element missing. As a team they were fine, but they’ve lost the game.

“It’s a big week for them and the two home games coming up could be the catalyst of what happens next really.”