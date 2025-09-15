Blackpool suffered a 1-0 defeat against Northampton Town.

Radio pundit Glen Little states Blackpool would’ve been left kicking themselves after their 1-0 defeat to Northampton Town - and should’ve been the team coming away from Sixfields with the three points.

A late goal from Cameron McGeehan on Saturday afternoon proved to be the difference between the two teams, and made it three wins on the bounce for the Cobblers.

The result means the Seasiders have now lost five of their opening seven League One games, with just four points coming their way, and none of them being away from home.

Despite suffering another defeat, Steve Bruce stated he could see some signs of progress from his side, and was happy with the way they played.

Little offers verdict

Glen Little (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Former Burnley and Reading striker watched on from the stands for BBC Radio Lancashire at the weekend, with his view being similar to that of the Blackpool boss.

Despite not creating any too clear to break down their opponents, opportunities to threaten did come the Seasiders way after the break, but they failed to make the most of them.

“They should’ve probably won on the balance of the second half, but they didn’t take their chances,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say they missed any sitters but there were three or four decent opportunities around the penalty area where the final ball or the final finish let them down.

“Northampton didn’t really offer anything, but on the one opportunity they did get, they took it. Again, they probably should’ve won, but they didn’t even draw.

“In the first 10 minutes in particular they were all over the shop and got off to a really poor start, (Bailey) Peacock-Farrell made a great save - probably the best he’s made this season.

“They weathered the storm and got through that, the first half got played out for the last half an hour, it was really scrappy and there wasn’t a lot of quality. It never really got going.

“If you look at the stats for the second half, Blackpool would’ve dominated a lot of it apart from the most important one, which is how many goals they scored.

“Credit to Northampton, they got the one chance and took it. Blackpool will be kicking themselves.”