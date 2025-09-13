'I saw' - Steve Bruce defends Blackpool display in Northampton Town defeat

Blackpool suffered a 1-0 defeat against Northampton Town.

Steve Bruce states he was encouraged by what he saw in Blackpool’s performance despite suffering a 1-0 defeat away to Northampton Town.

A late goal from Cameron McGeehan proved to be the difference between the two teams at Sixfields, as the Seasiders’ early season struggles continued.

With seven league games gone, Bruce’s side remain on just one win, with only an additional point coming beyond that in the opening stages of the campaign.

Despite suffering their fourth away loss of the season, and fifth overall, the Blackpool boss was positive about what he saw from his side.

“I saw a very good team today, apart from the first five minutes, I thought we were excellent,” he said.

“I saw the makings of a very good side today. We’ve spent the last two weeks on the training ground, and you can see how we worked. We were a threat going forward, but gave a bad goal away, and that’s something you can’t coach - it’s a couple of individual errors.

“We’re really frustrated because we were the better team by far. If you were a neutral then you’d think we were going to win the game all day long - that’s the way I felt.

“That’s arguably the best we played, I have to say. I was encouraged a lot, I thought we were the better team, however we haven’t taken our chances and unfortunately have given a poor goal away.

“We played very well today in all areas, but we needed to be a bit more clinical and take our chances.

“It was difficult to start with, and you can see where we are with the confidence levels, but the more the game went on, I saw what we’ve been looking for, with a bit of a control and a threat going the other way.

“The goal is a kick for everyone because it’s a soft one, which unfortunately has blighted me since I’ve been here. It’s a big frustration for everyone.

“I was pleased with the way we played against a team that had won two on the trot, now three. There were large spells where we just needed to take a chance. When you’re on top as much as we were, you’ve got to take them.”