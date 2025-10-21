Ian Evatt has been appointed as Blackpool head coach.

Ian Evatt states he is emotional to return to Blackpool as head coach - as he promises to deliver ‘fearless attacking football.’

The retired defender enjoyed success on the Fylde Coast during his playing days, and will be hoping to replicate that from the dugout after penning a deal until June 2028.

Evatt takes over from Steve Bruce, who was sacked earlier this month, and faces a big task - with the Seasiders currently sat bottom of the League One table with just nine points from their first 13 outings.

Discussing his return to Blackpool, Evatt told the club’s in-house media: “It’s incredibly emotional to return here and to be given this opportunity.

“I know first-hand what this club and its supporters can achieve together. We all want to see fearless attacking football where Bloomfield Road is a really tough place for any team to play.

“It’s a real honour to be back here as head coach and I cannot wait to meet the players and to get started.”

Evatt’s career so far

During his time in Tangerine between 2006 and 2013, the Derby County youth product made 254 appearances, and won promotion from both League One (2007) and the Championship (2010).

Evatt has been coaching since hanging up his boots in 2018. After initially holding a caretaker role with Chesterfield, he has since held permanent positions with Barrow and Bolton.

Up in Cumbria, he enjoyed National League success, while his stint with the latter produced promotion to the third tier as well as EFL Trophy success, with his spell at the Toughsheet Community Stadium being successful on the whole despite things ending on a sour note back in January.