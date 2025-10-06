Steve Bruce has been sacked by Blackpool - with the club currently sat in the bottom four in League One.

Stephen Dobbie has taken joint interim charge of the Blackpool first-team following Steve Bruce’s departure.

Alongside Steve Banks, the 42-year-old is set to oversee training at Squires Gate this week ahead of next weekend’s game away to Stockport County.

Both figures know the Seasiders well, having represented the club as players and worked there as coaches for a number of years.

Bruce’s departure comes after losing seven of his opening 11 League One games this season - with Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon proving to be his last outing in the Bloomfield Road dugout.

Dobbie, who was part of the 64-year-old’s backroom staff, will be hoping to use his own experience of playing in Tangerine to galvanise the current squad.

Across four loan stints on the Fylde Coast, the retired striker featured 56 times for the club, scoring 15 times.

After hanging up his boots in 2022, the retired striker returned to Blackpool once again - this time in a coaching capacity.

While his initial role prominently involved working with the club’s development squad, there were also opportunities for Dobbie alongside the senior staff at various points.

This eventually led to the Scotsman taking charge of the first-team at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, with the Seasiders producing some notable displays under him despite their eventual relegation to League One.

Discussing how the opportunity arose in an interview last year, Dobbie said:“I’d been at the club helping Michael Appleton with some sessions. When Mick (McCarthy) and TC (Terry Connor) came in, I was up almost every day helping, so I knew all of the players.

“I had my own thoughts about different players and what I would implement if that chance came about - which it did.

“I loved the experience, and it kind of showed I could handle it. The team did quite well with three wins, to do that in the Championship was really good.

“Until you get thrown into the mix you don't know if you can do it. It’s an aim for any young coach to see how far they can go, I loved it.

“Then Neil (Critchley) came in, and it felt right for the club for me to go back to develop the younger players.”

Dobbie’s coaching journey

Stephen Dobbie (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Dobbie had been planning for life after playing long before his retirement, and admits there is not much difference between his early roles and what he ended up doing with Blackpool.

“I’d been coaching after going back to Queens in 2016,” he stated.

“I started helping with the reserves on my days off because you’ve got to put the work in. I then got promoted to first-team strikers coach, putting the drills together and finding out what each individual needs.

“When I went to Fylde I was five or six years down in my journey. In my last year, I tore my calf really bad, which took me four months to get back. Full credit to their medical team because they let me retire on the pitch instead of on the table.

“The time was right, and the opportunity came along to join the Blackpool development team.”