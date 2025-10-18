Blackpool injury news V Wycombe Wanderers: Six out as two get ready to return

Blackpool take on Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

Blackpool will be looking for a much-needed win when they welcome Wycombe Wanderers to Bloomfield Road.

This fixture will be Stephen Dobbie’s third as interim head coach, following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat away to Stockport County in League One and a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest U21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

It’s been a tough start to the season for the Seasiders, who currently sit 23rd in the third tier, and whoever gets the permanent job as Steve Bruce’s replacement will have a big job on their hands.

Injuries have been one of the factors that have gone against Blackpool, but they will be boosted by the return of Scott Banks this weekend, with the St. Pauli loanee returning to training this week.

Meanwhile, Bailey Peacock-Farrell is also available again after being away on international duty.

Here’s a look at the current list of absentees:

Dale Taylor

Dale Taylor

Dale Taylor was withdrawn in the first half of last weekend’s defeat to Stockport, with the striker suffering a serious hamstring injury.

The summer signing from Nottingham Forest in now expected to be on the sidelines for the next few months.

Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson also suffered an injury blow against the Hatters, with the fullback exiting at half time after fracturing his arm.

The 27-year-old is expected to be out for the next couple of weeks.

James Husband

James Husband

James Husband has been a constant inclusion on this list so far this season after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury he picked up in a pre-season friendly away to Doncaster Rovers.

The club captain is expected to be back around in the next few weeks - which is sooner than initially expected.

George Honeyman

George Honeyman

George Honeyman picked up a calf injury in the Seasiders’ meeting with Barnsley last month.

Like Husband, the midfielder could be back in the next few weeks.

Niall Ennis

Niall Ennis | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Niall Ennis picked up a calf injury in the first half of a 1-0 defeat away to Bradford City at the end of last month.

The timeframe of the striker’s recovery was set at six to eight weeks, with three weeks passing so far.

Danny Imray

Danny Imray | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Danny Imray was forced off on a stretcher in last month’s 2-2 draw with Luton Town after tearing his meniscus.

The Crystal Palace loanee is currently undergoing rehab with his parent club, and is set to be absent for the next three months.