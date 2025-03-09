Blackpool winger receives injury boost while another suffers blow against Barnsley

Blackpool have been handed an injury boost with the club receiving positive news concerning CJ Hamilton.

The winger was absent for the Seasiders’ 3-0 victory over Barnsley on Saturday afternoon due to a muscle problem.

Hamilton has already had two lengthy spells on the sidelines this season, but isn’t expected to be out too long with his current issue.

“We don’t think that’s too bad,” Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce said.

“I think he will be back for next week, it’s nothing to worry about.”

Meanwhile, despite being a doubt due to an ankle issue, Sammy Silvera was fit enough to be named among the substitutes for the game against the Tykes, and was introduced during the second half.

“He was okay,” Bruce added.

“He maybe wasn’t 100 percent, but he was okay - declared himself fit.”

Sammy Silvera

During the second half at Oakwell, Bruce utilised all five substitutes, but admits one was due to a clash which required some treatment.

“It was in my mind, we play Tuesday again, so it was about adding a little bit of freshness to it,” the Seasiders boss stated.

“Obviously Odel (Offiah) has got a bad cut to his, but he’s alright in himself, perfectly okay. We’ll see how he is on Tuesday, but he’s got a lot of stitches and a nasty cut.”

