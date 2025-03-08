Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce states Middlesbrough loanee Sammy Silvera must make the most of the upcoming opportunity that is set to come his way.

The winger made the move to Bloomfield Road in January, after a stint with Portsmouth came to an end early following a disappointing few months at Fratton Park.

It’s been hit and miss for the Australian international in Tangerine so far, with his game time on the whole remaining limited.

In the eight League One matches he has been able to feature in, he has scored one goal and provided an assist.

A muscle injury for CJ Hamilton could present an opportunity for Silvera in the Blackpool starting XI, but he will have to overcome a problem of his own, with an ankle problem leaving him touch-and-go for this afternoon’s trip to Oakwell to take on Barnsley.

“He’s shown flashes of what he can do,” Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce said.

“He’s like anyone, he needs a run in the team. If CJ is out for the foreseeable future then he will get his chance.

“He only arrived mid January when the team was in a good place, so he had to be patient and he understood that when he came in.

“His time is now, and it’s right upon him for the weekend if everything is okay. Nobody wants to be injured, and it’d be a frustration for him if he is.”

Sammy Silvera

In recent weeks, Bruce has utilised a wing-back system in an attempt to change Blackpool’s fortunes - which took Silvera’s natural position out of the equation.

After stating he would go back to 4-4-2 after the midweek stalemate with Peterborough United, the Seasiders boss reaffirmed that stance.

“I didn’t enjoy watching us the other night,” he admitted.

“I changed to get a result at home, but I think it’s fair to say we’ll go back to a back four.”

Silvera’s career so far

After being born in London, Silvera grew up in Australia, and started his football career with Western Sydney Wanderers Youth, before later playing for Central Coast Mariners.

The Socceroos winger made the move over to Europe in 2020, joining F.C. Paços de Ferreira, but failed to make a senior appearance for the Primeira Liga, and instead headed out on loan on three occasions, representing Casa Pia, Sanjoanense and Newcastle Jets.

After returning to the Central Coast Mariners for a season, he became an A-League champion, before joining Middlesbrough in 2023.

During his first season at the Riverside Stadium, the left midfielder made 37 appearances for the North Yorkshire club in the Championship, before his loan move to Portsmouth in the summer.

