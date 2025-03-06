Blackpool’s season suffered another blow on Tuesday night.

The Seasiders’ 0-0 draw with Peterborough United leaves them 13 points off the League One play-off places, with only 12 games remaining.

It seems as if the campaign is all but done for Steve Bruce’s side, with a real push required for anything more than just a mid table finish.

Here’s some of the main talking points on the Fylde Coast at the moment:

What’s the current mood around Bloomfield Road?

Frustration is the overwhelming emotion at the moment. They’re just lacking that spark, which has been the case with all of the draws. There’s nothing to get excited by, and it’s been that way for a long time this season.

When you start the campaign with one manager, having spent the entire summer geared up to play a certain way, before sacking him two games in; the season was on the back foot already.

Seasiders supporters were left disappointed by another home draw on Tuesday night.

There was some hope when Steve Bruce first came in - he won his first four games, but for a number of reasons there’s been ups and downs.

Everything has become a bit stagnated, and even if Blackpool won their next 12 games, they’d need a bit of luck to get into the play-offs.

Motivation could be a problem for the players on the pitch, as it could be hard to get themselves up for it, which then makes it hard for the fans.”

What’s the main issue? Why have there been so many draws?

Blackpool have found a way to draw in a varied number of ways. They’ve had 2-0 leads, and drawn. They’ve been 2-0 down and drawn. They’re not picky about how they get a point.

Thinking of Stockport, they had a brilliant first half, but conceded three minutes after the break, and that’s happened a few times - where they switch off defensively, and it really lets them down.

It’s a balance. When they’re too cautious, they’re defensively sound and keep teams out, but when they get too adventurous, they make errors at the back.

A lot of it has been avoidable, where they’ve had the lead and should’ve managed the game.”

Has Bruce been able to stamp his authority on things?

He’s slowly trying to put his own stamp on things. He wanted to play 4-4-2 when he first came in, but the issue was, they had a lot of injuries and not enough depth because they’d bought for a wing-back system.

In recent times, he’s tried going back to the back three, but it’s always been an inconsistent style where you can be solid, but there’s a gap where nothing seems to link up.

Steve Bruce (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images).

Ideally I think he would go back to the 4-4-2, and he has got the numbers there now.

It’s a slow process, which he’s aware of. He's said a few times that the big job will be in the summer. He got rid of eight players in January, so I’m guessing there’ll be plenty more at the end of the season.”

Has anyone who arrived in January hit the heights?

It feels weird to say this, but if Tom Bloxham had been fit for the last month, you probably would’ve seen a couple more wins because he really did hit the ground running.

Despite only playing a few times in Tangerine, his absence had a really big impact because he was superb. He’s someone to be excited about for the future.

Tom Bloxham

Sammy Silvera hasn’t had too much of a run in the team. There’s been good and bad when he’s played.

Then Niall Ennis, is a goal scorer. His brace against Crawley was what Blackpool have been screaming out for.

They could’ve done with one more, another striker just to mix it up a little bit.”