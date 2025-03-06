Blackpool face two new injury concerns ahead of their game against Barnsley this weekend.

Both CJ Hamilton and Sammy Silvera have picked up problems this week, which could leave the Seasiders short in the wide areas for their trip to Oakwell.

Head coach Steve Bruce admits one of the injuries in particular is a concern, given previous problems earlier this season.

“We’ve got a bit of a problem with CJ (Hamilton), he’s not 100 percent just yet,” he said.

“Sammy Silvera has a knock as well, but apart from (Tom) Bloxham, everyone else should be okay.

“I’ll know more tomorrow. One has twisted their ankle, and one has felt something in the back of his leg. It could be muscle again with CJ; if it is then he won’t play.

“Sammy has rocked his ankle a bit, so we’ll have to see how serious that is.”

Tom Bloxham could make a return to training next week, but is still ruled out for the game at Oakwell and the midweek meeting with Cambridge United.

The attacker made a bright start to life in Tangerine following his move to Bloomfield Road in January, scoring one goal and providing two assists in his first four outings for the club.

His last appearance came at the end of January, with a calf injury keeping the 21-year-old out of action for over the last month.

Providing an update on Bloxham, Bruce said: “Next Saturday is the target. We’ll be glad to see him back because he had a wonderful start with us, so it’ll be good to see him.”

Meanwhile, Odel Offiah missed the Seasiders’ midweek stalemate with Peterborough United after picking up a knock against Stockport County last weekend, but the Brighton & Hove Albion loanee is expected to be available for the trip to South Yorkshire.

“He’s got a chance,” Bruce added.

“He had a knock, and it was a bit sore, but he trained today, so as long as he doesn’t have a reaction (he’ll be okay).”