'In that respect' - Blackpool boss makes admission on his summer hopes for Everton loanee
The 23-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road back in August, and has featured 26 times in League One so far this season, with Tuesday night’s stalemate with Peterborough United being his ninth clean sheet of the campaign.
It’s not all been plain sailing for the Toffees youth product, on what is his first season in the EFL having previously spent time with Chester and Chesterfield in non-league.
While there have been errors along the way, which at one point led to him losing his spot to second-choice keeper Richard O’Donnell for a period, Tyrer has shown signs of improvement and has now firmly cemented his place in the Seasiders’ starting XI.
“There’s no doubt in my opinion that Harry is a far better goalkeeper today than he was six months ago,” Bruce said.
“In that respect, we’d like to keep him. He’s not our player but we’ll have conversations with Harry and Everton to see what the situation is.
“It’s something we have to have a look at, of course. There’s still a long way to go.
“He’s playing and has gained that experience, and for me he is far better than he was when I arrived six months ago, simply because he’s playing week in, week out.
“It was a difficult start, but we expect that when you take a young keeper who hasn’t played in the league before. Overall, I think he’s done a smashing job.”
