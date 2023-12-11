Blackpool will consider Michael Appleton's Charlton as one of their rivals for the League One pl,ay-off place

Former Blackpool boss Michael Appleton is now manager of League One rivals Charlton

Former Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has had a dig at Charlton’s recruitment under previous managers as he looks to improve the club’s promotion credentials in the January transfer window.

The 48-year-old claimed the Addicks needed to approach next month ‘a million times better than they have the last couple of windows’ if they are to get out of League One any time soon.

The often-maligned ex-Bloomfield Road manager has been in charge of the Seasiders’ rivals since September 8, and has picked up 21 points out of a possible 39 from his 13 league games in charge. That includes a point from Blackpool’s visit to The Valley back on October 7 - but it’s a points haul that still leaves the London outfit a good distance away from the promotion places.

Indeed, after Saturday’s 2-2 home draw against Cambridge United, Charlton sit 10th in the table and ninth points off the play-off places. They're also 12 points off the automatics, with Portsmouth and Bolton occupying the top two places ahead of their head-to-head at Fratton Park tonight.

The eighth-placed Seasiders are, of course, six points better off than Charlton, although have played two league games more. But if the Addicks are to leapfrog Neil Critchley’s side and others and be considered serious promotion challengers, then Appleton believes they need to up their game during the transfer windows.

He told londonnewsonline.co.uk: ‘In fairness to all the players who are either fit or not available for me at the minute, it would be stupid of me and daft of me not to say that if we’re going to have any chance of getting out of this league – whether it is this season, next season or the season after – the transfer windows are massive.

‘And let’s face it, they have to be a million times better than they have been the last couple of windows.

‘(It’s) hard to say (how many players Charlton need to sign) but it certainly won’t be one or two – put it that way. There will be more than a handful, or I’d expect more than a handful to come through the door.

‘Listen, at the end of the day if we want to compete at the top end of this league this has to happen. If not then we will be where we have been for the past two or three seasons and just be a mid-table team – I don’t want that. I’ve not come here to do that. And I’m sure everyone else is in the same boat.

‘January hopefully will be an exciting time for Charlton fans. We’ve identified numerous amount of players we think could help us beyond the first of January. Off the pitch and behind the scenes it is up to myself, Andy and all the recruitment lads to make sure that we’re on top of that, pushing that and being as aggressive as we possibly can.’

