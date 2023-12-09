Neil Critchley explains why key defender missed Blackpool's victory over Carlisle United
The centre back has recently put together a strong string performances in the Seasiders starting XI, but it was Matthew Pennington, Callum Connolly and James Husband that formed the back three on Saturday afternoon.
A Jordan Rhodes brace followed Andy Lyons’ opener in the game against the Cumbrians as Neil Critchley’s side returned to winning ways in League One.
Explaining Ekpiteta’s absence after the match, the Blackpool manager said: "Marvin is fine.
"There were one or two following the game (against Barnsley) on Tuesday that were feeling it a little bit- he was one of them.
"He trained on Friday so he’s fine. Sometimes you think players might be suited to a certain type of match, and that’s what we went with.
"It looked like a clean bill of health after the game. Hubby (James Husband) got a whack in the first half from an interesting tackle, but he continued. I didn’t see any one looking as if they were struggling.”