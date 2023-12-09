Neil Critchley explains why key defender missed Blackpool's victory over Carlisle United

Marvin Ekpiteta was absent for Blackpool as they claimed a 3-0 victory over Carlisle United at Bloomfield Road.

Marvin Ekpiteta (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The centre back has recently put together a strong string performances in the Seasiders starting XI, but it was Matthew Pennington, Callum Connolly and James Husband that formed the back three on Saturday afternoon.

A Jordan Rhodes brace followed Andy Lyons’ opener in the game against the Cumbrians as Neil Critchley’s side returned to winning ways in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Explaining Ekpiteta’s absence after the match, the Blackpool manager said: "Marvin is fine.

"There were one or two following the game (against Barnsley) on Tuesday that were feeling it a little bit- he was one of them.

"He trained on Friday so he’s fine. Sometimes you think players might be suited to a certain type of match, and that’s what we went with.