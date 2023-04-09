News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Michael Appleton opens up on Blackpool's struggles, manager pressure and impact of social media

Michael Appleton feels Blackpool were still capable of staying in the Championship under his stewardship.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 9th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST- 3 min read
Read More
Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy holding counsel on Chris Badlan's surprise departur...

The 47-year-old was ousted back in January after a run of 10 games without a win left the Seasiders three points from safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fast forward three months and not only have things not improved under Mick McCarthy, they actually got worse to the point where the veteran boss has now departed following Good Friday’s 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City.

Most Popular

Appleton appeared on BBC Radio 5Live on Friday and was inevitably asked where it all went wrong for Blackpool this season.

“I can’t speak for what has happened since I left the place, but ultimately before I did leave it was probably going the way we thought and we expected,” he said.

Hide Ad

“The reality is, the club massively overachieved last year and did brilliantly to finish 16th but ultimately staying in the division this season was the aim.

Hide Ad

“If it meant finishing 21st and keeping the Championship status, then that’s what it would have to be.

Michael Appleton was sacked back in January in his second spell at the clubMichael Appleton was sacked back in January in his second spell at the club
Michael Appleton was sacked back in January in his second spell at the club

“Within the dressing room and within the four walls, we all knew where we stood and what we had to do.

Hide Ad

“To be fair, up until the day before I left the club we were all quite relaxed and knew the job was still there and capable of achieving.

“Since then, players have come in, there’s been a bit of a window and ultimately it hasn’t improved.”

Hide Ad

The former Lincoln City boss also featured on the BBC’s Football News Show last week where he discussed the life of a manager and the pressure that comes with the job.

It follows a recent spate of sackings in the Premier League where the turnover of managers appears to be higher than ever.

Hide Ad

“I believe a lot of managers lose their jobs due to expectations or false expectations,” Appleton said.

“From a manager’s point of view, I won’t do social media for obvious reasons because I’m not going to be particularly well liked.

“But what I tend to find at certain clubs I’ve worked for is that there’s almost an obsession with social media and fans’ forums within the hierarchy.

Hide Ad

“You’re talking about these people on social media and fans’ forums and they’re a very, very small percentage of the actual fanbase but their voice seems to be bigger than what yours is.”

Hide Ad

The phrase ‘the manager has lost the dressing room’ is one we hear quite often throughout a season, but Appleton insists he’s never had that happen to him.

“I do feel quite fortunate in that sense,” he said.

“I lost my job in January but I felt at the time the players were still running, they were still giving everything and the stats and the performances backed that up. I was comfortable with that.

“Sometimes familiarity can creep in a little bit, hearing the same voice if a manager has been there too long and that voice has been a constant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you’re not churning your team over…I suppose that’s why Sir Alex Ferguson was fantastic at it to build that longevity because he built three or four different teams.

“I’m sure it is a thing, but fortunately I’ve not been in that position yet and I don’t really want to.”

Michael AppletonSeasidersAppletonBlackpoolMick McCarthyAlex FergusonCardiff CityLincoln CityPremier League