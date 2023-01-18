Blackpool sack Michael Appleton following 10 game Championship winless run

The Seasiders find themselves sat 23rd in the table on 26 points, with their last victory in the league coming back in October.

Since taking over in the summer, Appleton has only managed six wins in 27 Championship games, with Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Watford proving to be the final match of his second spell in charge of the club.

The 47-year-old was previously at the helm at Bloomfield Road back in the 2012/13 season, but resigned after only 65 days in the role in order to take up a role with Blackburn Rovers.

Michael Appleton (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

After a short stint at Ewood Park, he also managed both Oxford United and Lincoln City, before returning to Blackpool.

His last victory with the club came in the FA Cup earlier this month, as his side knocked out Nottingham Forest with a 4-1 win.

Assistant coach David Kerslake has also departed the Seasiders alongside Appleton, while Richard O’Donnell remains at the club for now.

A further announcement on Appleton’s replacement will be made in the coming days.

In a statement the club wrote: “Blackpool Football Club has today relieved Michael Appleton of his duties as head coach.

“Assistant head coach David Kerslake will also be leaving with Michael.

“The club would like to thank Michael and David for their efforts during their time at Bloomfield Road and wish them all the best for the future.

“The club hope to be able to announce a new head coach in the coming days.”

Blackpool welcome Huddersfield Town to Bloomfield on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm), in what will be their first outing since Appleton’s dismissal.

They then travel to St Mary’s to face Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup on January 28.

Since their last league victory, which was a 2-1 over Coventry on October 29, the Seasiders have lost on six occasions.