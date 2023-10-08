Former Blackpool manager Michael Appleton was delighted after his Charlton Athletic side came from two goals behind to draw 2-2 with the Seasiders at the Valley.

Michael Appleton (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Jordan Rhodes and Karamoko Dembele had put the visitors ahead, before Alfie May and Corey Blackett-Taylor levelled the scores, after scoring within a minute of each other.

Appleton, who has been at the helm at Bloomfield Road on two separate occasions, cupped his ear when the equaliser went in against his former side and admits it was a sweet moment for him personally- following a couple of chants aimed his way from those in the away end.

"I get a little bit of a bad rep,” he said.

"If people dug a little deeper I think I would get a little bit more respect.

"There was a bit of banter, it’s good for the game.

"Even before we scored, I felt we created a lot of chances in the second half, once we had come out of the blocks quicker.

"It was a match where we had two sides.

"One really wanted to win the game, and the other had moments. I knew that would be the case because they were really well set up and organised to let the opposition have the ball and hit them on the counterattack.