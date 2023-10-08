Ex-Blackpool boss Michael Appleton sets the record straight as he shares glee following Seasiders collapse in Charlton Athletic draw
Jordan Rhodes and Karamoko Dembele had put the visitors ahead, before Alfie May and Corey Blackett-Taylor levelled the scores, after scoring within a minute of each other.
Appleton, who has been at the helm at Bloomfield Road on two separate occasions, cupped his ear when the equaliser went in against his former side and admits it was a sweet moment for him personally- following a couple of chants aimed his way from those in the away end.
"I get a little bit of a bad rep,” he said.
"If people dug a little deeper I think I would get a little bit more respect.
"There was a bit of banter, it’s good for the game.
"Even before we scored, I felt we created a lot of chances in the second half, once we had come out of the blocks quicker.
"It was a match where we had two sides.
"One really wanted to win the game, and the other had moments. I knew that would be the case because they were really well set up and organised to let the opposition have the ball and hit them on the counterattack.
"I’m really happy with the response of the players. We created lots of chances, and they had a few as well as the goals they got, but came from us having to take risks.”