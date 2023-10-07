Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley rues costly 'moments of madness' in Seasiders' draw with Charlton Athletic
Strikes from Jordan Rhodes and substitute Karamoko Dembele saw the Seasiders race into a 2-0 lead against the run of play, before the Addicks pegged them back in the latter stages.
Alfie May and Corey Blackett-Taylor scored within a minute of each other, as the fixture against former manager Michael Appleton finished 2-2.
"At 2-0 you’d say it was the perfect away performance,” Critchley said.
"We’d restricted them to very little in the game, especially in the first half, and when you score the second, then we’ve got to see that game out.
“I know they had a couple of chances but I felt the crowd was quiet and they were slightly frustrated.
"You just know the third goal in any game is really important, and when they got it, they got some momentum.
"A couple of moments of madness have cost us.
"It was an entertaining game, but there’s a frustrated group of players in the dressing room.
"Their first goal is the one for me. We shouldn’t be getting counter attacked when we’re 2-0 up. We were in a stupid position on the pitch.
"We left too much space. You can’t give them that when you’re 2-0 up.
"You can’t just see out games by defending, you’ve got to keep the ball as well.
“The best form of defence is attack because that can demoralise the opposition. You can’t just do one side of the game, you’ve got to take responsibility.
"I’d expect us in that situation to see the game out- it’s two points dropped in my opinion.
"There was a lot to be said at the end and that’s sometimes a good thing.
"Charlton have the ability to change the game, and they probably did, but I still felt we would see it out. I was screaming at the players to pass the ball a bit more because when you get into their half you relieve some of the pressure- and we didn’t do that well enough.”