Charlton Athletic 2-2 Blackpool: Seasiders squander two goal advantage in draw at the Valley

Blackpool gave up a two goal advantage as they shared the points with Charlton Athletic at the Valley.

Strikes from Jordan Rhodes and substitute Karamoko Dembele saw the Seasiders race into a 2-0 lead against the run of play, before the Addicks pegged them back in the latter stages.

Alfie May and Corey Blackett-Taylor scored within a minute of each other, as the fixture against former manager Michael Appleton finished 2-2.

The first half chance of the game came the way of the home side, with Olly Casey producing a crucial block after a quick move from the home side.

Jordan Rhodes continued his strong start to the season (Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport)

Both James Husband and Matthew Pennington also made key defensive contributions during the opening half an hour, but there was nothing for Dan Grimshaw to really deal with.

Despite creating very little going forward, it was the Seasiders who took the lead.

Dominic Thompson played a great ball through to James Husband on the left side, with the defender steering a cross into the box.

In the early stages of the second half, Blackpool came close to doubling their lead.

Sonny Carey fired an effort from the edge of the box, with the Charlton keeper just about getting a hand onto the ball to push it onto the crossbar.

Down the other end, Louie Watson had a half chance to pull the Addicks level, but dragged his shot wide of the target.

Charlton continued to pile on the pressure, with May and Tyreece Campbell both trying their luck as well.

Despite the home side throwing everything at Critchley’s side, they soon found themselves 2-0 down.

Substitute Dembele won possession back high up the field, before firing a shot towards goal, with the ball going in off the underside of the crossbar.

Despite looking as if they were in a comfortable position, things soon changed for Blackpool.

Chuks Aneke found plenty of space on the right side, before crossing into the box to May, who finished past Grimshaw, as they pulled the first goal back.

Moments later the Addicks were level, with Blackett-Taylor cutting inside from the left and unleashing a superb strike into the top corner to make it 2-2.

Both sides had opportunities to steal the three points.

Albie Morgan saw an effort deflected over the bar, while Grimshaw produced a superb save to stop the ball from going past him for a third time.

Blackpool return to action on Tuesday night, as they take on Liverpool U21s at Bloomfield Road in the EFL Trophy.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Kenny Dougall, Ollie Norburn, Sonny Carey (76’), Dominic Thompson (76’), Jordan Rhodes (92’), Shayne Lavery (65’).