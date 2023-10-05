The 47-year-old had two spells in charge at Bloomfield Road - and is now plotting his former teams downfall when they face his new side on Saturday.

Michael Appleton had two spells as a manager of Blackpool. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Former Blackpool manager Michael Appleton believes there will be a 'bit of spice' when they face his new club Charlton Athletic.

Appleton was sacked as Tangerines boss in January 2023 with the club languishing in the Championship relegation zone. He was replaced by Mick McCarthy, who was unable to save them from relegation, and under-21's boss Stephen Dobbie ended up finishing the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 47-year-old returned to football management last month when he was appointed as the new boss of Charlton. He replaced Dean Holden, and has so far managed four games, winning two and drawing two.

“It’s a really difficult game coming up on Saturday against my former club," said Appleton to London News Online when discussing Saturday’s clash.

"I’m sure that will bring a bit of spice into it. I’m looking forward to it and if you walked into that dressing room (on Tuesday night), I’m sure they’d say the same.”

Two of the four wins Appleton has overseen have come at home, and on Tuesday they defeated Exeter City 4-1 thanks to goals from Corey Blackett-Taylor, Alfie May and Miles Leaburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool, who aren’t the greatest of travellers, but won against Barnsley in their last away match, hope to pick themselves up from the midweek disappointment against Derby County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenny Dougall's 71st-minute goal wasn't enough as the Rams won thanks to efforts from Korey Smith, James Collins and Martyn Waghorn. The defeat to Derby left them 13th in the league standings, and ahead of their clash with Charlton, there is just one point and one place separating the two sides.

The travelling contingent of Blackpool fans have an opportunity to deliver their verdict on their former boss, by either showing their appreciation or taking a different view point. More importantly, the supporters will be travelling to back the current man at the helm - Neil Critchley and his players.

When asked about the potential response he could get from the fans who once chanted his name Appleton said: “I’m not worried about anything like that – I quite enjoy it.