‘Bit of spice’ - What Charlton boss Michael Appleton said about Blackpool ahead of reunion

The 47-year-old had two spells in charge at Bloomfield Road - and is now plotting his former teams downfall when they face his new side on Saturday.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:55 BST
Michael Appleton had two spells as a manager of Blackpool. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)Michael Appleton had two spells as a manager of Blackpool. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Michael Appleton had two spells as a manager of Blackpool. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Former Blackpool manager Michael Appleton believes there will be a 'bit of spice' when they face his new club Charlton Athletic.

Appleton was sacked as Tangerines boss in January 2023 with the club languishing in the Championship relegation zone. He was replaced by Mick McCarthy, who was unable to save them from relegation, and under-21's boss Stephen Dobbie ended up finishing the campaign.

The 47-year-old returned to football management last month when he was appointed as the new boss of Charlton. He replaced Dean Holden, and has so far managed four games, winning two and drawing two.

“It’s a really difficult game coming up on Saturday against my former club," said Appleton to London News Online when discussing Saturday’s clash.

"I’m sure that will bring a bit of spice into it. I’m looking forward to it and if you walked into that dressing room (on Tuesday night), I’m sure they’d say the same.”

Two of the four wins Appleton has overseen have come at home, and on Tuesday they defeated Exeter City 4-1 thanks to goals from Corey Blackett-Taylor, Alfie May and Miles Leaburn.

Blackpool, who aren’t the greatest of travellers, but won against Barnsley in their last away match, hope to pick themselves up from the midweek disappointment against Derby County.

Kenny Dougall's 71st-minute goal wasn't enough as the Rams won thanks to efforts from Korey Smith, James Collins and Martyn Waghorn. The defeat to Derby left them 13th in the league standings, and ahead of their clash with Charlton, there is just one point and one place separating the two sides.

The travelling contingent of Blackpool fans have an opportunity to deliver their verdict on their former boss, by either showing their appreciation or taking a different view point. More importantly, the supporters will be travelling to back the current man at the helm - Neil Critchley and his players.

When asked about the potential response he could get from the fans who once chanted his name Appleton said: “I’m not worried about anything like that – I quite enjoy it.

“Our full focus will be on how we can beat Blackpool and break them down. They are very, very difficult to break down.”

