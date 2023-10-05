Ex-Blackpool forward Brett Ormerod gives his assessment on the Seasiders’ recent run of results- including the victory over Barnsley and the defeat to Derby County.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derby are one of the big boys. It was always going to be a tough game.

It’s a bit of a step back after the great away performance against Barnsley but the games are coming thick and fast. You need to find a balance between defence and attack.

It was a pretty even game at Oakwell in the first half.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley threw everything at Blackpool after the break, and I thought they were superb defending, throwing their bodies on the line.

It’s a different game when you’re at home playing one of the better teams.

Your fans expect you to go forward and attack. When you’re playing the quality teams, when you do that you leave yourself vulnerable and they can exploit that.

Derby missed out on promotion last season, they probably should’ve finished in the play-offs, and have a decent squad about them, so it was always going to be a tough game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool are still finding their feet. It’s a mixed bag at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They got their home form going but weren’t so good on the road, then they got a result away and lost at Bloomfield Road.

They’re still nicely placed and no one gets promoted in October.

The Barnsley manager said he fully expects Blackpool to be there and thereabouts at the end of the season, so it’s just about getting that consistency together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve got enough quality in the squad but it’s about getting results.

I’m not sure Neil Critchley fully knows his best team at the moment. I think he’s still working that one out- and it can take time, but I still think he’s got a decent enough squad.

The quicker that happens, the better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s down to the players to show some consistency and play at a decent level for a period of time.

They still look like they’re settling down, but it’s not always how you start, it’s how you finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve got Jordan Rhodes in-form at the moment. It doesn’t surprise me what he’s doing because he’s always looked after himself and is still in good shape.

He’s a natural goalscorer so it’s all about getting him opportunities and getting balls into the box.

He’s like a Gary Lineker-type, he just pops up in the right places- you can’t teach that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s been fantastic so far. He’s got something to prove and he’s been given the opportunity to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the last couple of clubs he’s been at, he’s probably not had a fair crack of the whip.

He’s getting those opportunities now and it’s no surprise that he’s getting goals.

The game against Charlton this weekend is another big one- similar to Derby. There’s no easy games.

Michael Appleton might have a bit between his teeth.

If things don’t go well at a club then fans won’t like you, it’s as simple as that unfortunately.