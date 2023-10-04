News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley provides honest Karamoko Dembele assessment as former Celtic starlet makes full debut against Derby

Karamoko Dembele made his first league start for Blackpool in the 3-1 defeat to Derby County.
By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
The 20-year-old played 73 minutes before being replaced by Shayne Lavery.

Seasiders boss Neil Critchley states he felt like it was a good game to throw Dembele in, and believes there were some positive signs from the former Celtic youngster.

"We thought he could give them a problem off the front with his movement,” he explained.

Karamoko Dembele made his first league start against Derby CountyKaramoko Dembele made his first league start against Derby County
Karamoko Dembele made his first league start against Derby County

"We were struggling to find him a bit in the first half but that can happen when they’ve got plenty of bodies in the way and are playing in a back five.

"When the game opened up he started to produce some real moments of quality.

"You’ve also got to understand Kaddy hasn’t played for a long time - he’s not played 90 minutes for a long time.

"I didn’t necessarily want to take him off but you’ve got to think about what’s coming up ahead.

"I was pleased with him - I think he got better as the game went on, but I think he died a little bit physically and we thought we’d try something different near the end of the game.”

Following the opening 10 games of the season, the Seasiders currently sit 13th in the table on 15 points- with four wins, three draws and three defeats.

Their next outing comes away to Charlton Athletic at the Valley on Saturday afternoon, where they will face former boss Michael Appleton, who took over as Addicks coach last month.

