Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley provides injury timeframe for absent Seasiders midfielder
Blackpool are set to be without Matty Virtue for the next few weeks.
The midfielder has missed the Seasiders’ last couple of games after suffering a hamstring injury in training.
Following a scan, Neil Critchley provided an update on how long the 26-year-old is expected to be out for for.
“He’ll be a few weeks- it’s not long-term,” he said.
"It’s not like Shayne Lavery either.
"It’ll be a number of weeks.
"It’s not nice because we don’t want to lose Matty, I felt he played really well against Reading, but we’ve not had many injuries so far this season.”