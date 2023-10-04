Blackpool are set to be without Matty Virtue for the next few weeks.

The midfielder has missed the Seasiders’ last couple of games after suffering a hamstring injury in training.

Following a scan, Neil Critchley provided an update on how long the 26-year-old is expected to be out for for.

“He’ll be a few weeks- it’s not long-term,” he said.

Matty Virtue (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

"It’s not like Shayne Lavery either.

"It’ll be a number of weeks.