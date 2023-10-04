News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Man collapses inside McDonald's with ‘serious injuries’
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease

Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley provides injury timeframe for absent Seasiders midfielder

Blackpool are set to be without Matty Virtue for the next few weeks.
By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The midfielder has missed the Seasiders’ last couple of games after suffering a hamstring injury in training.

Following a scan, Neil Critchley provided an update on how long the 26-year-old is expected to be out for for.

“He’ll be a few weeks- it’s not long-term,” he said.

Matty Virtue (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)Matty Virtue (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)
Matty Virtue (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)
Most Popular

"It’s not like Shayne Lavery either.

"It’ll be a number of weeks.

"It’s not nice because we don’t want to lose Matty, I felt he played really well against Reading, but we’ve not had many injuries so far this season.”

Related topics:Neil CritchleyBlackpoolShayne Lavery