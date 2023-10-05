PODCAST: Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery discusses football in Northern Ireland, his time with Everton, and battling injuries
Throughout this season we will be bringing you regular episodes of the Football Firsts Podcast- focused on all things Blackpool.
This week’s guest is Shayne Lavery, who has been at Bloomfield Road since 2021.
He discussed a number of topics including football in Northern Ireland, coming through the ranks at Everton and dealing with injury.
The podcast is available to listen on Dailymotion, Apple and Spotify.