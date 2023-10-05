News you can trust since 1873
PODCAST: Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery discusses football in Northern Ireland, his time with Everton, and battling injuries

Throughout this season we will be bringing you regular episodes of the Football Firsts Podcast- focused on all things Blackpool.
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST
This week’s guest is Shayne Lavery, who has been at Bloomfield Road since 2021.

He discussed a number of topics including football in Northern Ireland, coming through the ranks at Everton and dealing with injury.

The podcast is available to listen on Dailymotion, Apple and Spotify.

