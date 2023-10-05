Blackpool face their former manager of two spells - Michael Appleton - but how different did his Tangerines team look in his first game?

Blackpool come up against their former manager Michael Appleton this Saturday when they travel to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic.

Appleton is back in football management after succeeding Dean Holden in the Addicks hot-seat. He's been in charge since September 8, and has so far overseen four games with two wins and two draws, and so he is yet to taste defeat.

Before taking charge of Charlton, the 47-year-old was manager of Blackpool but was sacked on January 18, 2023 with the club 23rd in the Championship.

Mick McCarthy came in and then Stephen Dobbie oversaw an interim period but neither could save them from being relegated. Neil Critchley like Appleton was then appointed for a second time earlier this summer, and now we have the battle of the two former Blackpool bosses.

Appleton had two spells at Bloomfield Road, and first took over in November 2012 when he left then-at-the-time cash strapped Portsmouth. He took charge of the side for his first game three-days later, a Lancashire Derby with Bolton Wanderers.

It was the first possible start for him as Mark Davies opened the scoring for the Trotters but Tom Ince soon issued a response three minutes later. Bolton - managed by Dougie Freedman - went in front for a second time through Chung-yong Lee but Nathan Delfouneso off the bench earned Blackpool a point in their first game of the Appleton era.

GK: Matt Gilks He conceded two goals that day, and funnily enough he is now the goalkeeping coach of the team he was playing against, Bolton Wanderers.

RB: Neal Eardley Back with the club now as their Under-18's manager.

CB: Alex Baptiste He last played for Waterford in the second tier of Irish football back in 2012.

CB: Craig Catchcart Retired just last month. He joined Belgian side KV Kortrijk but retired just a few weeks after.

LB: Stephen Crainey Under-21's head coach at Lancashire rivals Wigan Athletic.