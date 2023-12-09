Blackpool 3-0 Carlisle United: Andy Lyons and Jordan Rhodes help Seasiders return to winning ways in League One

Blackpool battled Carlisle United and the conditions to claim a 3-0 victory at Bloomfield Road.

Andy Lyons' first half goal helped the Seasiders on their way to the three points (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

On his return to the Seasiders’ starting 11 in League One, Andy Lyons gave Neil Critchley’s side the lead in the first half, before a Jordan Rhodes brace after the break secured the three points.

It proved to be a controlled and measured performance from the home team, as they look to build a good run of form heading into a busy festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both sides had to adapt to the conditions in the early stages of the game, with the high winds causing a couple of corners fly straight out of play.

After a few half chances, the Seasiders opened the scoring in the 23rd minute after a strong opening period.

A Kenny Dougall cross into the box caused all sorts of problems for Carlisle’s Tomas Holy- who was unable to get a clean punch to deal with the situation after coming off his line.

The ball dropped to Lyons, with the wing-back calmly lifting the ball over the keeper to make it 1-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool did well to manage the remainder of the first half, but just couldn’t find the right passage of play to double their advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the restart, it proved to be more of the same for Critchley’s side, with a second goal just alluding them.

After some good work from Karamoko Dembele, CJ Hamilton found himself with space in the box, but could only hit the side netting with his effort from a tight angle.

The lead was eventually extended in the 68th minute, with Rhodes alert on the rebound following an initial save from Holy to deny a header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again the striker was in the right place at the right time to quickly finish.

Carlisle’s best chance of the afternoon came with just over 10 minutes remaining, with Alfie McCalmont firing over from close-range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, the Seasiders rounded off the victory with another goal.

Substitute Kyle Joseph saw his initial attempt stopped, before the ball came back to Rhodes who smoothly found the back of the net for his 13th goal of the season.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Callum Connolly, Matthew Pennington, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Kenny Dougall (90’), Sonny Carey (76’), Andy Lyons (90’), Karamoko Dembele (80’), Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley (80’).