Former Blackpool midfielder Michael Flynn has departed Cheltenham Town.

Ex-Blackpool midfielder Michael Flynn has been sacked by Cheltenham Town following a tough start to the League Two season.

The 44-year-old, who had two spells with the Seasiders during his playing career, took over at Whaddon Road last May.

After finishing 15th with the Robins during his first campaign at the helm, the Welsh coach departs with the Gloucestershire outfit sat bottom of the fourth tier, picking up just one win in nine outings.

Flynn’s final game in charge was a 3-0 defeat to Oldham Athletic on Saturday afternoon, with Cheltenham’s decision on his future coming shortly after.

In a statement, they wrote: “Cheltenham Town can confirm that we have parted company with manager Michael Flynn following today’s defeat to Oldham Athletic.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Michael for his efforts and contributions during his time with us and we wish him all the best in the future.”

Flynn’s career to date

Michael Flynn (Photo by Gary M. Prior/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Flynn started his playing career with Newport County - with the South Wales club being somewhere he returned to on a number of occasions.

The 44-year-old’s first taste of the EFL came with Wigan Athletic between 2002 and 2005 - during which time he was sent out on a brief loan spell to Blackpool.

Following a two-and-a-half-year stint with Gillingham, the midfielder returned to Bloomfield Road, this time permanently.

After taking his total number of appearances for the Seasiders up to 39, Flynn departed the Fylde Coast as a free agent in 2008, with spells with both Huddersfield Town and Bradford City coming his way in the following years.

He eventually hung up his boots with Newport, before taking charge of the Exiles as a manager between 2017 and 2021.

Meanwhile, prior to his time with Cheltenham, he had also added Walsall and Swindon Town to his CV after leaving his boyhood club.