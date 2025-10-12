Blackpool were defeated 1-0 by Stockport County Edgeley Park.

Stephen Dobbie states he had some difficult decisions to make in his first game back in the dugout as Blackpool’s interim head coach.

The 42-year-old, who served in a caretaker role back in 2023, has been overseeing the first-team since the sacking of Steve Bruce last weekend.

In a 1-0 defeat to Stockport County on Saturday afternoon, a second half header from Joseph Olowu proved to be the difference between the two sides, as the Seasiders’ run of defeats on the road this season was extended to six games.

Dobbie found himself faced with the same problems as sacked manager Steve Bruce, with the club now on eight defeats in 12 league outings.

The former Blackpool striker admits it was hard to leave certain players out of the starting XI at Edgeley Park after working closely with the squad for a period under time while serving under Bruce.

“It’s difficult because as a coach you’re supporting every player, and you make connections with them. It was a difficult decision to make yesterday and to speak to them,” he said.

“The character in the group was fantastic. Jordan Brown probably didn’t deserve to be out of the team, but the way he came on - his attitude was amazing. Emil (Hansson) as well, and Blocko (Tom Bloxham) put a shift in as well.

“It was a full team effort, but we couldn’t over the line.”

Tactical set-up

Andy Lyons

On paper, the team looked set to play the 4-4-2 formation previously preferred by Bruce, but Dobbie states they did try to implement something slightly different.

“Fletch (Ashley Fletcher) was a number 10, our wingers played a bit higher, it just looked like it was 4-4-2 because they were pushing up deep,” he added.

“After 30 minutes we pushed our wingers a little bit higher. We had moments on the counter attack where we didn’t execute the pass right, and they’re the little moments you need to get a goal.”

