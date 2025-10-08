Steve Bruce was sacked by Blackpool over the weekend - with the club currently sat in the bottom four in League One.

Opinion: Steve Bruce’s Blackpool sacking became inevitable - but that shouldn’t take attention off the performances of the players.

Obviously, the buck stops with the head coach. There can be no defence of just how poor the Seasiders have been throughout the season so far.

Yes, there’s of course been mitigating factors, such as injuries, but that isn’t the singular reason for their being such a lack of identity.

It was unclear what type of team Blackpool wanted to be, and even the snippets of improvements wasn’t enough to be excited about.

Bruce was the man in charge, and ultimately he couldn’t find a way to make it work.

Players must face the music

Blackpool were defeated by AFC Wimbledon | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Now, the nature of the sacking, and how quickly it came on Saturday night, probably took away from what actually unfolded on Saturday afternoon in the 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

The referee would’ve been pleased as no one was really talking about the poor penalty call in the first half, but that feeling of relief was most likely shared by the players in some respects.

It was nothing short of a disgraceful performance, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell being just about the only one to come away with any credit after making a couple of good saves.

In an interview last week, the goalkeeper had said ‘we’re in it together’ - but clearly his teammates hadn’t got the memo.

Things appeared to have broken down with the manager, and they were no longer playing for him. It’s football and that happens.

Nonetheless, the players are there to represent the fans, you simply cannot afford so many poor individual performances at home.

It was a story of the unfit and the unbothered. While the coach’s overall plan wasn’t visible to see this season, he wasn’t helped by a number of individual errors along the way.

Some of the goals they’ve conceded have been cheap and avoidable, and that’s not just been down a shaky set-up.

The most annoying problem has been the apparent lack of fitness levels of certain players. Yes, that may be something that is down to the staff as well, but individuals need to take some responsibility themselves.

For the ones who had a disrupted pre-season - that’s no excuse anymore. We’re over two months into the campaign, and there’s no reason to be running like there’s concrete in your boots.

If there’s genuine injuries that we’re not aware of then fair enough, but that didn’t seem to be the case against Wimbledon at least.

They’ve got to look back on their own contributions, and presumably they’ll admits it’s been good enough.

A new chance

Stephen Dobbie (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

This weekend’s game against Stockport County is the squad’s chance to step up, and show that they’ve got a bit of fight in them under interim boss Stephen Dobbie.

This week was another opportunity for fitness levels to improve, and is an obvious reset point in the campaign.

It’s a chance for some of the summer signings to show why there was excitement around their arrivals after not living up to expectation so far.

On paper, this is still a good squad; it’s far better than 23rd in League One. A new voice in the changing rooms will help, but the players will need to motivate themselves as well.