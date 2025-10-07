'After Sheffield United' - Damning verdict issued after Steve Bruce's Blackpool exit

Steve Bruce was sacked by Blackpool over the weekend - with the club currently sat in the bottom four in League One.

Steve Bruce’s time with Blackpool came to an end on Saturday evening following a deeply disappointing start to the season.

The 64-year-old departs the Fylde Coast having lost seven of his opening 11 League One games this term - with the 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon at the weekend proving to be his final outing in the Bloomfield Road dugout.

Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence have also parted ways with the Seasiders, while Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks have taken interim charge ahead of the upcoming meeting with Stockport County.

Bruce was appointed as Seasiders boss last September, with the job marking his return to management after nearly two-years out of the game - which came after tough stints with both Newcastle United and West Brom.

His time with Blackpool began with four wins on the bounce, and proved to be his brightest period at the helm.

In the months after, the experienced coach suffered a personal tragedy away from football, while his return after a period off saw him face an injury crisis.

The Seasiders ultimately finished last season well out of the play-off picture, but with some positive signs along the way to build on.

The summer saw the ex-Magpies boss heavily backed, and expectations were high heading into the campaign, despite the disappointment of the last two months.

‘Impossible to make any case’

Steve Bruce | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Discussing Blackpool’s season so far and Bruce’s departure on Not The Top 20 Pod, presenter Ali Maxwell said: “It was a pathetic display. Blackpool, probably behind Sheffield United, are the most unimpressive team in the whole of the EFL this season.”

George Elek added: “I’d love to sit here and make a case why it’s too early, but in this case - this had to happen for so many reasons. Their results have been terrible, the performances have been bad, the numbers are bad.

“The recruitment in the summer suggested ambition, and when that happens you’re going to live and die by the results.

“The result against Wimbledon summed it all up, where they conceded a couple of goals, they only had three shots all games, totalling 0.09 expected goals.

“If you take Steve Bruce’s job this season at Blackpool, you’re judging them off 11 games so it’s small size if you judge them by points, goals or goals conceded, but in expected goals you have a measure of how good a manager is of getting his team into dangerous areas and stopping the other team.

“It’s more useful for a managerial appraisal than anything else at this stage because at least you can understand what they are trying to do and how effective they are.

“Blackpool’s numbers are absolutely horrendous. They’ve scored 10 goals from 7.42 expected. From a defensive perspective, it’s in no way better at all, they’ve got the fourth worst goals conceded - they’ve conceded 19. This isn’t a case of them being incredibly unlucky.

“In terms of pressing, Blackpool’s PPDA (passes per defensive action) is the highest in the whole league at 16.0. When you consider the perceived quality of their squad, for them to be this passive out of possession, with no benefit to their attacking or defensive exploits, I don’t understand what Bruce was doing.

“It’s impossible to make any case for what sort of positive impact he was having tactically and the way he wanted to play. There’s no way this group of players should’ve been doing as badly as they were.”