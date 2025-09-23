Update issued on injured Blackpool figure as progress continues

James Husband has missed the start of the season so far - with the Blackpool skipper still facing a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Blackpool captain James Husband is making good progress in his recovery from hamstring surgery.

The 31-year-old has missed the entirety of the campaign so far after suffering the injury in a pre-season game away to Doncaster Rovers, with the operation required on the back of that.

Husband is the Seasiders’ longest-serving player in the current squad, having 215 appearances for the club since his arrival in 2019.

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states his skipper is making positive steps in his recovery.

“He’s seven weeks in, he was jogging today,” he said.

“We still know it’s going to be another seven or eight weeks - maybe even a little bit more. We understood that when he had the operation.”

‘Progressing nicely’

James Husband

In addition to this, Husband has also discussed his own progress in a recent interview on Tangerine TV.

“I’m good, I’ve got a nice little scar to go with it,” he added.

“The first few weeks were tough because I was in a brace and on crutches, but now I’m back on the pitch and starting to fly really.

“I did it at Doncaster in the last 10 minutes of the game, I just slowed down and felt something in my hamstring. I didn’t think it was that bad, but unfortunately, I had the scan and it wasn’t brilliant.

“I opted to have some surgery to fix it, and we’ve been progressing nicely over the last few weeks, which is good.”

Other injuries

Scott Banks | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Blackpool were struck by further injury concerns in their 1-0 victory over Barnsley on Saturday.

Further information on both George Honeyman and Scott Banks is yet to be shared after the pair were both forced off in the second half of the contest at Bloomfield Road.

“One has done his calf and the other has twisted his ankle,” explained Bruce on Saturday.

“It’s not what you want, but it’s what the squad of players are for, and the people who came on are equal in ability in my eyes.

“Picking the team has been the problem because (Lee) Evans and (Jordan) Brown would get in most division one teams, but Honeyman and (Albie) Morgan in front of them are good players. We need a squad of players, and we’ve got that.

“It’s too early to assess, but for George to come off, he knows he’s done his calf, so let’s hope it’s not too bad. Let’s hope it’s three weeks, not six weeks or eight weeks.

“We’ll get them scanned and see where they are.”