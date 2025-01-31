Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fifty years ago tomorrow, Blackpool’s Mickey Walsh scored what some claim to be the greatest goal ever seen at Bloomfield Road; a screamer that curved beyond the diving Jim Montgomery and inside the left post.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It not only secured a fantastic 3-2 win over Sunderland but it also went on to be named ‘Goal of the Season’ by BBC’s Match of the Day and by many other football pundits.

Walsh is back at Bloomfield Road this weekend, tonight for a dinner to celebrate that momentous achievement and to raise funds for Blackpool Former Players’ Association, and tomorrow as guest of honour at our home game against Charlton Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s hope the current squad can take inspiration from Mickey’s wonder strike, which is available on YouTube if anyone wants to relive the moment.

Mickey Walsh will be back at Bloomfield Road this weekend

They have been playing really well recently, with an exciting performance against Huddersfield Town that really deserved better than a draw, followed by two excellent away wins in four days against Exeter City and Lincoln City.

Charlton will be tough opposition. They are on a three-match winning streak of their own and are just outside the play-off positions.

If the Seasiders aspire to be up there in the group chasing a play-off spot, we could really do with building on recent away form and going for a first home win since September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support from the stands is always hugely important in gaining momentum in games, so please be very positive and vocal in getting behind the lads from the start tomorrow. Here’s hoping.

The transfer window closes on Monday night, though the window for bringing in loan players is slightly more flexible.

We appear to have made some shrewd moves to reduce the size of the squad and to bring more quality in, all in line with Steve Bruce’s stated aims.

The permanent signing of Tom Bloxham, in particular, looks to be an exciting proposition. There may still be business to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the dust has settled, the club is scheduling another Fans’ Forum evening, which will be held at the football club on Monday, February 24.

Head coach Bruce will be joined by sporting director David Downes and academy director Ciaran Donnelly to discuss all football-related matters, such as squad management, player recruitment, youth development and future plans for the footballing side of the club.

The forum is open to current season ticket holders and if you’d like to register your interest in attending, please email [email protected] along with your client reference number before 5pm on Sunday, February 9.

The club will then be in touch by Friday, February 14 should you have been selected to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, let me remind you that if any fan wishes to get in touch for any reason at all, both my email and my mobile number are on the club website.

You might also like to follow @bfcslo on Facebook and X.

UTMP!