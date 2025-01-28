Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool picked up their second win on the bounce with a 2-0 victory Lincoln City at the LNER Stadium

Ashley Fletcher claimed his second goal in as many games to put the Seasiders in the driving seat during the first half.

After the break, Olly Casey doubled the lead as Steve Bruce’s side made it back-to-back wins for the first time in over a month.

Sonny Carey called Zach Jeacock into a save inside the opening minute, with the midfield releasing a shot from distance after a surging run forward.

Following his impressive performance in Saturday’s 3-1 victory away to Exeter City, Tom Bloxham looked lively once again.

The recent arrival from Shrewsbury Town was on hand with an impressive cross from the right side, with Fletcher just unable to guide his header at the back post towards the target.

Down the other end, Harry Tyrer was called into action to stop Freddie Draper - who tried his luck with an effort from a tight angle.

After seeing off a period of pressure from the Imps, Blackpool were able to break the deadlock just after the half hour mark.

Fletcher won a challenge on the edge of the box, leaving him free to run through one V one with Jeacock, with a neat chip proving enough to beat the Lincoln keeper.

The home side came close to instantly pulling themselves level, but Draper was unable to control a first-time finish, scuffing his shot off target.

Following the restart, the Seasiders were able to double their lead. A corner into the box wasn’t dealt with by the Imps, leaving the ball loose for Casey to finish from close-range.

Bruce’s side had a couple of quick-fire chances to immediately add a third, but Jeacock was hand to deny both Bloxham and CJ Hamilton, with the second in particular being an impressive save.

Lincoln were able to create a number of chances in an attempt to pull one back, with James Collins proving to be a threatening figure.

The forward was denied on two occasions in quick succession. The first was by a fantastic save from Tyrer, before being flagged offside after finding the back of the net later on in the same phase of play.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, James Husband, Rob Apter (76’), Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, CJ Hamilton, Tom Bloxham (90’), Ashley Fletcher (80’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel (76’), Hayden Coulson, Josh Onomah (90’), Sammy Silvera, Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley (80’).